Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Preston’s Allie Martin

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston’s Allie Martin is headed to the big leagues to continue her stand-out cross country career.

Martin placed second in the state in 2021, an endcap to an illustrious running career as a Knight.

Martin looks forward to what lies ahead at Ohio University and said the decision was a hard one, but she will get the individualized attention she was hoping for in a coaching staff as a Bobcat.

