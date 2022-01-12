Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Preston’s Allie Martin

Martin signed with Ohio University’s Division I cross country program
Allie Martin
Allie Martin(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston’s Allie Martin is headed to the big leagues to continue her stand-out cross country career.

Martin placed second in the state in 2021, an endcap to an illustrious running career as a Knight.

Martin looks forward to what lies ahead at Ohio University and said the decision was a hard one, but she will get the individualized attention she was hoping for in a coaching staff as a Bobcat.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the...
Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning
A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a machine gun, officials said.
Barbour County man pleads guilty to having machine gun
Dollar General semi-truck accident
GPS, ice on narrow road factors in semi-truck accident
Ty Hunter went from not tasting anything, to everything tasting bad.
Man who had COVID-19 says everything tastes like ‘rotten flesh’
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19, to receive monoclonal antibody treatment

Latest News

James Besten
Notre Dame’s Besten signs with Davis & Elkins lacrosse
Texas Tech at WVU
WVU women’s basketball hoping to extend win streak over Texas Tech
Clay-Battelle boys' basketball
Clay-Battelle dominates from start to finish in 85-39 win over Wood County Christian
Notre Dame boys' basketball
Notre Dame grabs the crosstown win, 68-43 over Liberty