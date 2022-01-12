Advertisement

Britton staying close, joining Senator men’s basketball

Finally making his “dreams a reality”
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame’s Wade Britton has decided on a collegiate destination: Davis & Elkins College.

The Fighting Irish senior will play basketball for the Senators, but Britton excelled on the court and on the Irish soccer team in his time at Notre Dame.

Britton has had a strong senior season so far, most recently putting up 18 points against Liberty the night of his commitment.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the...
Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning
Dollar General semi-truck accident
GPS, ice on narrow road factors in semi-truck accident
A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a machine gun, officials said.
Barbour County man pleads guilty to having machine gun
Ty Hunter went from not tasting anything, to everything tasting bad.
Man who had COVID-19 says everything tastes like ‘rotten flesh’
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Latest News

Clay-Battelle boys' basketball
Clay-Battelle dominates from start to finish in 85-39 win over Wood County Christian
Notre Dame boys' basketball
Notre Dame grabs the crosstown win, 68-43 over Liberty
Doddridge County girls' basketball
Doddridge County dominates Braxton County at home, 67-24
Jeremiah King
RCB’s King decides on Glenville State to further football career