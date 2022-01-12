Britton staying close, joining Senator men’s basketball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame’s Wade Britton has decided on a collegiate destination: Davis & Elkins College.

The Fighting Irish senior will play basketball for the Senators, but Britton excelled on the court and on the Irish soccer team in his time at Notre Dame.

Britton has had a strong senior season so far, most recently putting up 18 points against Liberty the night of his commitment.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.