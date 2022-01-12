Nutter Fort town hall building closed until end of week, operations continue

Nutter Fort, W.Va (WDTV) - The town of Nutter Fort is grappling with a covid outbreak, with most of town hall infected.

Nutter Fort officials say two thirds of town hall employees tested positive for covid-19.

“It’s just in our office we’ve had a covid outbreak so just the actual town hall offices had to be shut down and we are working remotely from home,” said Cummings.

Despite the outbreak, treasurer Leslie Cummings says no services are being affected, except for walk-ins.

“All phone calls are being answered and voicemails and emails and we are still operating business as normal,” said Cummings.

U.S. Covid-19 hospitalizations have reached a new record high, data shows.

Cummings says despite the outbreak...The town is taking every step to ensure safety.

“Just making sure all phone calls are answered and our mayor, we’ve had a company come in and sanitize today so he could come into the office and make sure that everything is going smoothly as possible,” said Cummings.

Cummings says the staff absences have led to the town hall building being closed at least until the end of the week.

“The town of Nutter Fort is always completely 100% committed to our residents and we always want to make sure that they’re well taken care of. All services, they’re water, they’re sewer, they’re waste services, the police, fire everything is running as smoothly as possible right now,” said Cummings.

Cummings says residents may contact the town by leaving a message on its voicemail or emailing office@townofnutterfort.com.

