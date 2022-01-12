Clay-Battelle dominates from start to finish in 85-39 win over Wood County Christian
Strong performances from Colby Barr, Carson Shriver
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle got on the hardwood ready to avenge the Cee Bees’ recent loss to Cameron and they did just that.
The Cee Bees defeated Wood County Christian 85-39 with dominant performances from sophomore Carson Shriver and freshman Colby Barr.
Clay-Battelle gets back in action Saturday at Lewis County.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.