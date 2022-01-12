Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 29 additional deaths, 4,440 new cases reported

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 12, there are currently 13,607 COVID-19 cases statewide.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 12, 2022, there are currently 13,607 COVID-19 cases statewide.

Officials said there have been 29 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,481 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old male from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Pleasants County, an 85-year old male from Mercer County, a 68-year old female from Nicholas County, a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old female from Upshur County, a 43-year old female from Raleigh County, a 46-year old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Nicholas County, a 58-year old female from Putnam County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 43-year old female from Raleigh County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 59-year old female from Taylor County, an 88-year old female from Summers County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old female from Lewis County, a 63-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 51-year old female from Cabell County.

As far as reported variants, 12,430 case of the Delta variant have been reported in the state and there are 375 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (58), Berkeley (1,580), Boone (137), Braxton (83), Brooke (129), Cabell (795), Calhoun (33), Clay (48), Doddridge (22), Fayette (292), Gilmer (18), Grant (74), Greenbrier (239), Hampshire (136), Hancock (214), Hardy (103), Harrison (414), Jackson (73), Jefferson (801), Kanawha (1,284), Lewis (74), Lincoln (127), Logan (184), Marion (420), Marshall (281), Mason (108), McDowell (94), Mercer (372), Mineral (288), Mingo (126), Monongalia (998), Monroe (89), Morgan (147), Nicholas (91), Ohio (449), Pendleton (37), Pleasants (44), Pocahontas (15), Preston (187), Putnam (440), Raleigh (799), Randolph (175), Ritchie (36), Roane (60), Summers (67), Taylor (98), Tucker (12), Tyler (39), Upshur (125), Wayne (200), Webster (25), Wetzel (120), Wirt (20), Wood (603), Wyoming (124). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

