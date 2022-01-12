Advertisement

Doddridge County dominates Braxton County at home, 67-24

Bulldogs’ Abby McDonough posts 21 points in win
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County caught a lead early and held onto it the rest of the way, defeating Braxton County 67-24.

The Bulldogs’ Abby McDonough posted a game-high 21 points, 17 of which came in the first half.

Braxton County struggled to find a groove against the Bulldogs, falling to 1-8 on the season.

Doddridge County sits at 7-2.

