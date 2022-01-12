Advertisement

Fairmont man arrested for allegedly striking man in head with gun

A Fairmont man was arrested early Wednesday morning for striking a man in the head with a gun nearly two years ago, officers said.
Joshua Echols
Joshua Echols(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was arrested early Wednesday morning for striking a man in the head with a gun nearly two years ago, officers said.

Officers responded to a brandishing complaint at a home in Fairmont on March 25, 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Joshua Lee Echols, 34, of Fairmont, brandished a pistol and pointed it at a man before using the pistol to strike the man above the left eyebrow and causing injury.

Officers said they determined that Echols did brandish a pistol in a way that caused a breach of the peace and unlawfully and intentionally caused physical harm to the man.

Echols has been charged with battery, brandishing a deadly weapon, and capias and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the...
Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning
A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a machine gun, officials said.
Barbour County man pleads guilty to having machine gun
Dollar General semi-truck accident
GPS, ice on narrow road factors in semi-truck accident
Ty Hunter went from not tasting anything, to everything tasting bad.
Man who had COVID-19 says everything tastes like ‘rotten flesh’
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19, to receive monoclonal antibody treatment