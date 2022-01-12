Fairmont man arrested for allegedly striking man in head with gun

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was arrested early Wednesday morning for striking a man in the head with a gun nearly two years ago, officers said.

Officers responded to a brandishing complaint at a home in Fairmont on March 25, 2020, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says Joshua Lee Echols, 34, of Fairmont, brandished a pistol and pointed it at a man before using the pistol to strike the man above the left eyebrow and causing injury.

Officers said they determined that Echols did brandish a pistol in a way that caused a breach of the peace and unlawfully and intentionally caused physical harm to the man.

Echols has been charged with battery, brandishing a deadly weapon, and capias and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

