Former WVU cornerback Matthews transfers to Mississippi State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU cornerback Jackie Matthews has found his new home.

Matthews will transfer to Mississippi State and suit up for the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer with one final year of eligibility.

In 2021, Matthews posted 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.