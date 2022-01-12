Former WVU cornerback Matthews transfers to Mississippi State
Attended Miss. Gulf Coast Community College prior to WVU
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU cornerback Jackie Matthews has found his new home.
Matthews will transfer to Mississippi State and suit up for the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer with one final year of eligibility.
In 2021, Matthews posted 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.