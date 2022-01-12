George “Kent” Squires, 56, of Weston passed away on January 11, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Throughout his battle with cancer, his spirit and wit never wavered. Kent will forever be remembered as remarkably courageous. He was born in Weston on September 8, 1965, a son of Annabelle Lee Hines Squires and the late James Kent Squires. In addition to his father, he was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by two nephews: Anthony Henline and Jamey Berg; and one uncle, Kermit Hines, Jr. Kent’s strong-willed and fun nature will forever be remembered by his mother, Annabelle Squires; four children: Kristi Squires and companion, Matthew Dabson, of Morgantown, Josh Squires and wife, Mara, of Fairmont, Amber Dotson and husband, Craig, of Alum Bridge, and Caleb Squires of Clarksburg; three grandchildren: Audrey, Elijah, and Isaiah; one grandchild on the way, Harleen; one brother, Mike Squires and wife, Jo, of Weston; two sisters: Deanne Henline and husband, Stan, of Louisa, VA, and Monica Squires and Tim, of Clarksburg; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Kent graduated from Lewis County High School in 1983 and was a Methodist by faith. He worked for a few years for Louie Glass Factory in Weston after high school. Kent was successfully employed as a Supervisor and District Manager of Domino’s Pizza for over 30 years and is still fondly remembered by those who had the pleasure of working with him. He was an advocate for Relay for Life in Lewis County. Kent loved golfing, drawing one-of-a kind pieces, watching Nascar and West Virginia University Sports, and traveling to Blackwater Falls. While he enjoyed his work and activities, he lived for his family. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, Kent’s family has requested donations be made to Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service to assist with funeral expenses. They can be mailed to P.O. Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Following services, George “Kent” Squires’ request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of George “Kent” Squires. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

