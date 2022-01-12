Advertisement

Published: Jan. 11, 2022
Geraldine H. (Ware) “Juggy” Carpenter, 87, of Webster Springs went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at her residence.

Born April 12, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Bias Hutchison and Essie Gay (Arthur) Ware. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sampson “Junior” Carpenter; son, Dusty Carpenter; daughter-in-law, Debbie Carpenter; sisters: Marjorie Hosey, Beatrice “Lemoyne” Utt, JoAnna Davis, Cathleen Moore, and Janna Harper.

Juggy was a member of the Elk Valley Chapel where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also very active with the Webster County Senior Center.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Gregg Carpenter and Randy Carpenter; grandchildren: Ryan, Heather, Brittany, and Tara; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services to celebrate Juggy’s life will be held 3pm on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation from 1pm - 3pm prior to the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Carpenter family.

