Gertrude “Trudy” Bowman, 60, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born on May 27, 1961, in Maryland the daughter of the late Patty Lucas Comas and her husband Bill and her father Edgar Greenlee. Trudy was a CNA for years. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She leaves behind her daughter and best friend Pattie Cain of Fairmont; her sister Beth Metz and her husband Richard of Ohio; her niece Barbara Dixon and her husband David of Ohio; and her grandson Hunter Satterfield of Fairmont and several great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and friends. In keeping with Trudy’s wishes she will be cremated. Friends and family will be welcome at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The asks in lieu of flowers a Donation be give to Marion County Humane Society at P.O. Box 905, Fairmont, WV 26554. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

