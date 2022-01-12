Advertisement

Gov. Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19, to receive monoclonal antibody treatment

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, one night before the Governor’s State of the State address.

According to the release, the Gov. Justice will be receiving a course of monoclonal antibody treatment tonight. He is being treated by several physicians, including Dr. Clay Marsh, MD, the State COVID-19 Czar. An additional test is being administered Tuesday night to confirm the initial PCR results.

It goes on to say Gov. Justice is fully vaccinated and boosted, and he is experiencing moderate symptoms and is isolating at home.

The Governor’s State of the State address, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, will be delivered by written message to the West Virginia Legislature to satisfy constitutional requirements. Gov. Justice will deliver an address to the West Virginia Legislature at a later date.

“While I was surprised that my test results came back positive, I’m thankful to the Lord above that I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve been boosted, and that I have an incredible support system, especially my loving family,” Gov. Justice said.

“I apologize in every way for not being able to join you tomorrow night, and I especially apologize to all our invited guests who are having to change their plans. I’ll be back in front of you in-person before you know it,” he added.

Gov. Justice is in communication with his Chief of Staff and office staff. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with over the past few days is being notified. West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice tested negative.

