Gov. Justice’s State of the State message: ‘essentially’ flat budget, more jobs, billion dollar investment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice delivered a State of the State message on Wednesday to the West Virginia Legislature, which satisfies his constitutional requirement to give to the Legislature information by message of the condition of the state at the commencement of the legislative session.

Per state archivists, today’s message marks the first time on record in modern state history that a governor has ever delivered his State of the State by written message.

Justice said that the “rocket ship ride I promised the people of West Virginia is real,” with new records being set with revenue growth, employment numbers, and tourism, all of this while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net migration is up in West Virginia for the first time in decades, according to Gov. Justice, with over 2,000 people moving into West Virginia, making it one of the top states in the nation that people are moving to on a percentage basis.

Justice also said that the unemployment rate has drastically declined in the last year from 7.1% in January 2021 down to 4.0% today, the lowest rate recorded in all of state history.

Gov. Justice complemented the approval of a request last year to create a separate Department of Economic Development and to elevate that position to that of a Cabinet Secretary, saying more than $1.1 billion was invested by 39 companies through the Department, leading to a total employment increase in 2021 of over 36,000 jobs.

Also mentioned in the State of the State message by Gov. Justice is the $2.7 billion investment of the Nucor Corporation, the largest investment ever made in West Virginia, in addition to investments made by GreenPower Motor Company and Owens & Minor.

Gov. Justice said he is proposing an “essentially flat” budget that is only 1.4% than last year’s budget, which he says is far below the 7% inflation rate being seen across the country.

