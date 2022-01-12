Advertisement

John Lee Rutherford

By Master Control
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
John Lee Rutherford, 84, of Grafton, passed away Wednesday morning, January 12, 2022, in the Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.  He was born in Valley Falls on March 20, 1937, a son of the late John Middleton Rutherford and Opal Fearl Wiseman Rutherford. On April 30, 1994, he married Linda S. Thompson, who preceded him in death on July 22, 2016. He is survived by his twin brother, Donald L. Rutherford of Grafton; and his sister, Carrie Ann Fitzwater of Grafton; and several nieces and nephews.  He is also survived by his special caregiver, Martha Thompson, Grafton. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Blane Fitzwater; his sister-in-law, Bonetta Rutherford; and a special niece, Debra McCauley. John retired after 51 years of service from Grafton City Hospital in the housekeeping department.  He enjoyed watching old western movies. Condolences to the Rutherford Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., where services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor DJ Maley presiding.  Interment will follow in Woodsdale Cemetery, Grafton.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

