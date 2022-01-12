Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 12, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cold day yesterday, this afternoon will bring seasonable weather, as warmer air flows in from the southwest. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds coming from a weak disturbance pushing through. Winds will come from the SW at 5-15 mph, resulting in temperatures rising into the low-40s. While that’s not necessarily warm, it’s nicer than the past few days. Overnight, skies will still stay cloudy, as another low-pressure system starts moving in from the NW. We do stay dry, however. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-30s. Overall, today will be much warmer than the past few days. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will stay in the low-40s. In short, the afternoon will be cloudy but seasonable. During the mid-evening hours into Friday morning, the back end of tonight’s system will bring a light rain/snow mix to NCWV, so we will see sprinkles and flurries tonight. We won’t see much snow, however, about trace amounts in the lowlands and 1″ to 2″ in the mountains at most. Still, the light snow, and cold temperatures, could cause slick spots on some roads, so it’s something to consider when heading out in the morning. By the afternoon, we’re looking dry but chilly, with highs in the 30s. We drop into the 20s on Saturday, but as of now, the models suggest that we stay dry until Sunday evening. That is when we could see a low-pressure system move in close enough to NCWV to bring snow. There is uncertainty to this and to snow accumulations, however, so we’re watching this carefully. In short, today will be a bit gray but mild, tomorrow will be cloudy, and we’ll see rain and snow chances towards the end of the week and the weekend.

Today: It will be a nice day, with a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will come from the SW at 10-15 mph, making our temperatures, which will be in the mid-40s, feel slightly cooler. Overall, an okay day. High: 45.

Tonight: We drop into the low-30s tonight, which is cool, but still much warmer than yesterday night. Winds will be light, and we stay dry, with partly cloudy skies. Low: 30.

Thursday: We start with mostly cloudy skies and light winds in the afternoon, along with highs in the mid-40s. During the evening hours, a few rain and snow showers move into NCWV. Not much rain or snow is expected, but with below-freezing temperatures, we could see slick spots on some roads. Overall, mild temperatures in the afternoon, with some rain and snow in the evening. High: 46.

Friday: Light snow showers are possible during the morning, especially in the mountains. Between tomorrow night and Friday morning, we’ll likely see trace amounts of snow in the lowlands and up to 1″ in the mountains. By the afternoon, the showers go away, leaving partly cloudy skies and light northwest winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Overall, expect a cool, gray afternoon. High: 36.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.