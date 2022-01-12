Justice: GreenPower Motor Company to manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses in W.Va.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Wednesday that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has signed an agreement to bring hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact to West Virginia.

The company will manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses in a South Charleston manufacturing facility that it has agreed with the state to lease/purchase, according to Justice.

“I’d like to be the first to welcome GreenPower to West Virginia with open arms. We’re thrilled that you’ve chosen to live and work in the paradise that our state offers,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginia continues to be the best place to do business. I’m excited to help support GreenPower on this important project and for what the future holds for their great company and our great state.

The operation will bring up to 200 new jobs to the state when manufacturing begins later this year, with the potential workforce to eventually reach up to 900 new jobs when full production is reached in 24 months, according to Gov. Justice.

“Under my administration, we’ve really focused on transforming West Virginia’s image. Part of the way we’re doing that is by embracing all the new technologies that are at our fingertips, and GreenPower setting up shop in West Virginia is yet another exciting project that will help us move our state forward,” Gov. Justice added. “As we continue to diversify our economy, manufacturing these zero-emission school buses in West Virginia will open up a world of opportunities for our state. Just as importantly, this development is going to change lives. Not only will it bring hundreds of great paying jobs to the Kanawha Valley, but the ripple effects on our state’s economy are going to be off-the-charts.”

Officials with GreenPower said the total economic impact could reach nearly $500 million per year once the facility reaches full production.

“GreenPower is pleased to announce its zero-emissions, all-electric school bus manufacturing operations are expanding east of the Mississippi River, with West Virginia becoming our school bus manufacturing base of operations for the region,” said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. “West Virginia has shown us to be a pro-business state that has a workforce ready to take advantage of clean energy jobs.

“As West Virginia’s economy transforms, it is important to provide skilled and high-skilled jobs to help workers make the transition as seamless as possible,” Riley continued. “Our facility will provide both training and immediate employment opportunities with a competitive wage.”

GreenPower will partner with West Virginia’s Workforce Development Board and BridgeValley Community & Technical College for employee recruitment and training, Gov. Justice said.

Additional details on this aspect of the project will be provided in the future.

