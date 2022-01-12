Advertisement

Lewis County middle school teacher arrested for battery

Authorities say a Lewis County middle school teacher has been arrested.
Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a Lewis County middle school teacher has been arrested.

A law enforcement official confirmed to 5 News that Michael Terango was taken into custody by state police on two counts of misdemeanor battery.

It’s unclear at this time if the alleged offenses involve students.

Terango is listed as a teacher on Robert L. Bland Middle School’s website.

The Lewis County Board of Education has not responded to a request for comment from 5 News.

This is developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

