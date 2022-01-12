Advertisement

Morgantown girls’ basketball continues to dominate

Mohigans ride to 59-44 win over Parkersburg South
Morgantown girls' basketball
Morgantown girls' basketball(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Jan. 12, 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown girls’ basketball took to home court tonight to battle Parkersburg South.

The Mohigans showcased their depth in the first half, with multiple girls racking up baskets.

Morgantown kept up its strength in the second, riding to a 59-44 win over the Patriots.

The girls travel to Cabell Midland this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

