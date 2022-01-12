Morgantown girls’ basketball continues to dominate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown girls’ basketball took to home court tonight to battle Parkersburg South.

The Mohigans showcased their depth in the first half, with multiple girls racking up baskets.

Morgantown kept up its strength in the second, riding to a 59-44 win over the Patriots.

The girls travel to Cabell Midland this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

