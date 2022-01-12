Morgantown man arrested for allegedly pointing stolen firearm at man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was arrested on Sunday after officers said he pointed a stolen firearm at a man after an argument.

Officers said they were dispatched to Westover in reference to a man, later identified as Bryce Trippett, 22, of Morgantown, pointing a gun at another man.

The criminal complaint says officers saw Trippett at the home the incident took place at when they arrived.

Trippett gave officers consent to check his backpack, and they found a silver 9mm magazine, the report says.

Officers said they also found another 9 mm magazine in one of Trippett’s pockets.

The report says the firearm was located a short time later, and the victim told officers he and Trippett were involved in a verbal argument when Trippett brandished the firearm.

Officers said they conducted a check of the firearm’s serial number, and a report had been taken earlier on Sunday for a stolen firearm with the same serial number.

Trippett was placed into custody and transported to the Westover Police Department for processing, according to the report.

Trippett has been charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

