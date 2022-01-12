Advertisement

Notre Dame grabs the crosstown win, 68-43 over Liberty

Jaidyn West scores game-high 25 points for Fighting Irish
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame took to the court for the first time in 2022, hoping to bounce back from the Dec. 30 to Grafton.

The Fighting Irish came out strong and maintained it, but Liberty put up a solid fight in the second half.

Jaidyn West posted a game-high 25 points, followed by Wade Britton with 18. Conner Holden had 19 points for the Mountaineers.

Liberty remains searching for its first home win of the 2021-2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the...
Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning
Dollar General semi-truck accident
GPS, ice on narrow road factors in semi-truck accident
A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a machine gun, officials said.
Barbour County man pleads guilty to having machine gun
Ty Hunter went from not tasting anything, to everything tasting bad.
Man who had COVID-19 says everything tastes like ‘rotten flesh’
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Latest News

Clay-Battelle boys' basketball
Clay-Battelle dominates from start to finish in 85-39 win over Wood County Christian
Doddridge County girls' basketball
Doddridge County dominates Braxton County at home, 67-24
Wade Britton
Britton staying close, joining Senator men’s basketball
Jeremiah King
RCB’s King decides on Glenville State to further football career