Notre Dame grabs the crosstown win, 68-43 over Liberty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame took to the court for the first time in 2022, hoping to bounce back from the Dec. 30 to Grafton.

The Fighting Irish came out strong and maintained it, but Liberty put up a solid fight in the second half.

Jaidyn West posted a game-high 25 points, followed by Wade Britton with 18. Conner Holden had 19 points for the Mountaineers.

Liberty remains searching for its first home win of the 2021-2022 season.

