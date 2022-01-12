Notre Dame’s Besten signs with Davis & Elkins lacrosse
Spent four years with Harrison County Bruins lacrosse team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame’s James Besten will be a Senator next fall after signing with the Davis & Elkins lacrosse program.
Besten spent all four years on the Harrison County Bruins lacrosse team and before that played for the Harrison County Talons middle school program.
Lacrosse is a growing sport in the state of West Virginia and Besten is proud to be a part of its growth.
