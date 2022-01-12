Notre Dame’s Besten signs with Davis & Elkins lacrosse

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame’s James Besten will be a Senator next fall after signing with the Davis & Elkins lacrosse program.

Besten spent all four years on the Harrison County Bruins lacrosse team and before that played for the Harrison County Talons middle school program.

Lacrosse is a growing sport in the state of West Virginia and Besten is proud to be a part of its growth.

