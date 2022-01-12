Potentially severe winter storm will impact NCWV Sunday into Monday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a short break from last week’s snowstorm on January 6th, West Virginia could once again be seeing significant snowfall.

The snow is looking to begin Sunday afternoon, and will continue to fall until Monday afternoon. The snowfall is expected to be heavy for much of the storm’s duration.

Currently, weather models are in agreement about the timing of the storm, but differ on snowfall totals.

One model suggests we could be seeing 2-4 inches along the I-79 corridor, and 6-10 inches in the mountains as well as in the counties of Monongalia, Marion, Doddridge, Ritchie, and northwestern Harrison.

However, another model suggests lowland totals as high as 11-15 inches, with areas in the mountains potentially accumulating over 2 feet.

With the storm still five days away, these estimated totals are likely to waver, as many factors in the atmosphere continue to shift.

We can be certain, though, that we will receive at least a few inches in our area, which would impair driving conditions for the beginning of the week.

Stick with 5 News as this system develops. We will continue to bring you the latest information on this storm.

