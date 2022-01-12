Advertisement

Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths

Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional...
Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Nov. 21 killings in Waukesha.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have added dozens of charges against a man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.

Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Nov. 21 killings in Waukesha.

Prosecutors added 71 additional charges against him Wednesday, including multiple counts of reckless endangerment, hit-and-run involving death, bail jumping and battery.

Brooks’ attorney, Jeremy Perri, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
Lewis County middle school teacher arrested for battery
Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the...
Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning
A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a machine gun, officials said.
Barbour County man pleads guilty to having machine gun
Dollar General semi-truck accident
GPS, ice on narrow road factors in semi-truck accident
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19, to receive monoclonal antibody treatment

Latest News

Besten Signs with Davis & Elkins Lacrosse
Besten Signs with Davis & Elkins Lacrosse
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Allie Martin
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Allie Martin
Texas Tech at West Virginia - Julia Westerman
Texas Tech at West Virginia - Julia Westerman
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago teachers accept deal on COVID protocols, keeping kids in school
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action