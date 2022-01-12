RCB’s King decides on Glenville State to further football career

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jeremiah King broke all kinds of records while at Robert C. Byrd, and now he’s ready to take it to the next level.

King committed to Glenville State College, joining the Pioneer offense and head coach Mike Kellar.

King broke the Harrison County rushing record midway through his senior season and sits at third all-time in the state of West Virginia for career rushing yards.

