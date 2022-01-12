Schools see uptick in covid cases after returning from winter break

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - As schools are filled with students again after the return from winter break, covid cases within school districts across the region are also continuing to enter classrooms.

“The main thing we’re seeing in schools right now is an increase overall in cases,” Matthew Sisk, the Upshur County Schools safety and preparedness director said. “We expected that after the holidays, as I think everyone did.”

In Upshur County, the rise in cases is being seen both with students and staff.

Right now they are continuing their mask policy and carrying out other procedures to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We have a lot of cleaning going on, we’re monitoring all the cases, we’re quarantining, contact tracing, we’re doing everything we can to keep our numbers down and our students safe,” Sisk said.

They’re not alone. Harrison County is also seeing an increase in student cases. Superintendent, Dora Stutler said they are working closely with the county health department and are continuously adjusting as they’re dealing not only with positive cases, but a staff shortage.

The West Virginia Board of Education reported Wednesday that the state has a shortage of close to 1,000 certified teachers.

Sisk said luckily Upshur County isn’t feeling the effects of the shortage thanks to their substitutes, but he knows this is a challenging time for everyone, and as more obstacles may come into the picture, he hopes everyone remembers one thing.

“Putting safety first isn’t just a school thing, it’s a whole community thing,” he said.

Many counties are continuing to adjust their safety protocols. Lewis County Schools just extended their mask requirement until Feb. 14th.

