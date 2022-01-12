Advertisement

Stills signs reserve/futures contract with Kansas City Chiefs

Second AFC West team for the defensive tackle
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY (WDTV) - Former WVU and Fairmont Senior defensive tackle Darius Stills signed a reserve/futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stills went undrafted in 2021 before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. He played in the Raiders’ second preseason game before being placed on injured reserve and ultimately released.

Stills will count toward the Chiefs’ roster at the beginning of the new league year on March 16.

