Stills signs reserve/futures contract with Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY (WDTV) - Former WVU and Fairmont Senior defensive tackle Darius Stills signed a reserve/futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stills went undrafted in 2021 before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. He played in the Raiders’ second preseason game before being placed on injured reserve and ultimately released.

Stills will count toward the Chiefs’ roster at the beginning of the new league year on March 16.

