Three new Fairmont businesses to host grand opening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three new businesses in Fairmont will have their grand openings Friday morning.

Little General, Arby’s, and Teriyaki Express will have a grand opening ceremony in Fairmont at 190 E. Grafton Rd.

The ceremony will take place on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

These are the first new businesses to open in Marion County in 2022, according to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.

