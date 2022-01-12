Advertisement

Three new Fairmont businesses to host grand opening

Three new businesses in Fairmont will have their grand openings Friday morning.
Generic Grand Opening Graphic
Generic Grand Opening Graphic(ky3)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three new businesses in Fairmont will have their grand openings Friday morning.

Little General, Arby’s, and Teriyaki Express will have a grand opening ceremony in Fairmont at 190 E. Grafton Rd.

The ceremony will take place on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

These are the first new businesses to open in Marion County in 2022, according to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the...
Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning
A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a machine gun, officials said.
Barbour County man pleads guilty to having machine gun
Dollar General semi-truck accident
GPS, ice on narrow road factors in semi-truck accident
Ty Hunter went from not tasting anything, to everything tasting bad.
Man who had COVID-19 says everything tastes like ‘rotten flesh’
Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19, to receive monoclonal antibody treatment

Latest News

Bryce Trippett
Morgantown man arrested for allegedly pointing stolen firearm at man
Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
Lewis County middle school teacher arrested for battery
Darius Robertson (left) and Bacarre Curtis (right)
Two arrested in Harrison County for allegedly conspiring, delivering more than 500 grams of meth
Weston Police asking for video surveillance from area nearby fatal NYE hit-and-run
Weston Police asking for video surveillance from area nearby fatal NYE hit-and-run