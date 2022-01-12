Three new Fairmont businesses to host grand opening
Three new businesses in Fairmont will have their grand openings Friday morning.
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Little General, Arby’s, and Teriyaki Express will have a grand opening ceremony in Fairmont at 190 E. Grafton Rd.
The ceremony will take place on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
These are the first new businesses to open in Marion County in 2022, according to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
