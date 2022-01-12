Trial set for former WVU football player charged with sexual assault

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A trial date has been set for a former West Virginia University football player in Monongalia County Circuit Court on a second-degree sexual assault charge.

A criminal complaint was filed with the Morgantown Police Department against Vincent “David” Okoli, 19, in regards to an alleged sexual assault incident that happened on Feb. 14, 2021.

The victim told officers she was in her vehicle the day before the assault with Okoli in the passenger seat when she took him to an ATM so he could pay her for styling his hair, according to the criminal complaint.

The report says Okoli attempted to kiss her several times, but she told him she had a boyfriend and declined three times by turning her head and holding her hand between them, as seen on video footage.

The victim says she was contacted by Okoli after this, saying that his “hair was hurting” and that he needed her to fix it, according to the report.

Officers said she fixed Okoli’s hair, and, when she was finished, he inappropriately touched her before grabbing her and pushing her onto the bed and getting on top of her.

Okoli tried to kiss her again when she slapped him in the face, causing Okoli to become angry and hit her back, asking her “who she thought she was,” the report says.

The criminal complaint says she attempted to get away, but Okoli grabbed her and forced her back onto the bed, where he sexually assaulted her.

Officers said Okoli became angry after the assault when she asked him if she could leave.

Okoli drove her home at a high rate of speed, speeding up when she asked to get out of the car, according to the complaint.

Video footage shows Okoli traveling at a high rate of speed into the drop-off area, allowing the victim to get out of the vehicle before quickly driving off, according to officers.

Okoli was booked at the North Central Regional Jail on Jan. 11, and he is set to stand trial on Feb. 8 for the sexual assault charge, according to the Monongalia County Circuit Court.

Okoli was a freshman cornerback for the WVU football team on the team’s 2020 roster.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.