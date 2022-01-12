Two arrested in Harrison County for allegedly conspiring, delivering more than 500 grams of meth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Michigan men were arrested in Harrison County on Tuesday after officers said over 500 grams of meth was delivered to an undercover task force agent.

Darius Robertson, 22, and Bacarre Curtis, 21, both of Michigan, were arrested after the two conspired together to deliver a large amount of methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says approximately 503 grams of methamphetamine was delivered for $7,000 to an undercover task force agent of the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force.

Robertson has been charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, and Curtis has been charged with conspiracy and delivery of a controlled substance.

Both Robertson and Curtis are being held at North Central Regional Jail, each with a $25,000 bond.

