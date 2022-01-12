Advertisement

United Way Wednesday, January 12, 2022 - New Year, New Volunteers

By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONONGALIA AND PRESTON COUNTIES, W.Va (WDTV) - This year, the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties encouraged those with New Year’s resolutions to come help out.

Macall Speaker, of United Way, said that there were multiple opportunities to volunteer, such as with leadership positions and getting started on supporting the community.

“Your local United Way would have a lot of different opportunities on volunteerism,” she explained, “to serve in leadership capacities, and opportunities for you to accomplish any philanthropy goals you have.”

Opportunities included on-site volunteerism, such as with food donations or with a winter weather shelter recently established. She also said that there were virtual opportunities to help out, such as with a program where volunteers could send thank-you notes to others and signing them up to receive letters from the organization.

She summed it up by saying, ”No matter what your skill capacity is or your time commitment, there’s always an opportunity to get involved.”

She also wanted to remind everyone that the fundraising year was wrapping up, and that there were still opportunities to give, as United Way was just 10% shy of its goal of $1.2 million.

Those who wanted to learn more about United Way, or who wanted to volunteer, could go to the website or call 304 - 322 - 2064.

