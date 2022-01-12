Advertisement

West Virginia wildlife paintings sought for calendar

Candy Darter (Etheostoma osburni) from West Virginia<br />Pectoral fin (upper) and pelvic fin...
Candy Darter (Etheostoma osburni) from West Virginia<br />Pectoral fin (upper) and pelvic fin (lower, on rock) | Credit: United States Fish and Wildlife Service(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will soon be selecting paintings for its annual wildlife calendar and is accepting submissions.

The deadline to send artwork is Feb. 18.

The division chooses 12 paintings each year for the calendar. All artists, especially those from West Virginia, are encouraged to send in submissions, the agency said in a news release.

Artists whose work is chosen receive $200, and the artist whose work is chosen for the cover receives an additional $500.

Paintings must depict game and fish species or other wildlife found in the state.

To submit artwork, see instructions online at WVdnr.gov/wildlifecalendar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the...
Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning
Dollar General semi-truck accident
GPS, ice on narrow road factors in semi-truck accident
A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a machine gun, officials said.
Barbour County man pleads guilty to having machine gun
Ty Hunter went from not tasting anything, to everything tasting bad.
Man who had COVID-19 says everything tastes like ‘rotten flesh’
Todd Whitt, of Louisa, is in the Big Sandy Detention Center.
Prisoner kicks out window of transport vehicle in escape attempt

Latest News

Weston Police asking for video surveillance from area nearby fatal NYE hit-and-run
Weston Police asking for video surveillance from area nearby fatal NYE hit-and-run
Weston Police asking for video surveillance from area nearby fatal NYE hit-and-run
GreenPower’s BEAST all-electric school bus in front of the West Virginia State Capital
Justice: GreenPower Motor Company to manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses in W.Va.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in a video statement on July 25, 2017
AG Morrisey responds to request to investigate gas prices
COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 W.Va. | 29 additional deaths, 4,440 new cases reported