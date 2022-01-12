Advertisement

Weston Police asking for video surveillance from area nearby fatal NYE hit-and-run

The Weston Police Department is asking for video surveillance from the nearby area after a man was killed in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run.
By WDTV News Staff
Jan. 12, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Weston Police Department is asking for video surveillance from the nearby area after a man was killed in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run.

Officers have already obtained video surveillance from the immediate area where the hit-and-run happened at, but they are asking for more video footage as the investigation continues, according to a Weston Police Department Facebook post.

Officers are asking for video surveillance in the following areas:

  • Court Street from 4th street through 7th street.
  • Center Street from 4th street through 7th street.
  • Main Street from 4th street through 7th street.
  • W. 2nd Street from Depot Street to Mountaineer Mart.
  • North River from 4th street to Butcher’s Lane.
  • W. 4th Street from North River to Jacob street.

Any resident or business in the areas listed above that are willing to share video surveillance with officers from Dec. 31 between 11:35 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. is asked to contact the Weston Police Department at 304-269-3207.

You can view the Facebook post below.

As we continue to investigate the hit and run incident from December 31st, we have obtained video surveillance from the...

Posted by Weston Police Department on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

You can view a story 5 News initially brought you about the fatal hit-and-run incident here.

