WVU tops OSU 70-60 to remain undefeated at home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU continued to remain undefeated at home with a 70-60 Big 12 victory over OSU.

While both teams struggled to connect with the hoop at the beginning, Gabe Osabouhien got the Mountaineers back on track as the first half progressed.

WVU entered half in the lead and road it all the way to singing “Country Roads.”

The Mountaineers are on the road for their next game at Kansas. Tip-off is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.