Advertisement

WVU tops OSU 70-60 to remain undefeated at home

Gabe Osabouhien got the Mountaineers on top
Oklahoma State at WVU
Oklahoma State at WVU(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU continued to remain undefeated at home with a 70-60 Big 12 victory over OSU.

While both teams struggled to connect with the hoop at the beginning, Gabe Osabouhien got the Mountaineers back on track as the first half progressed.

WVU entered half in the lead and road it all the way to singing “Country Roads.”

The Mountaineers are on the road for their next game at Kansas. Tip-off is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a woman was killed on Monday morning after she was reportedly traveling in the...
Fatal crash on I-79 Monday morning
Dollar General semi-truck accident
GPS, ice on narrow road factors in semi-truck accident
A Barbour County man pleaded guilty on Monday to having a machine gun, officials said.
Barbour County man pleads guilty to having machine gun
Ty Hunter went from not tasting anything, to everything tasting bad.
Man who had COVID-19 says everything tastes like ‘rotten flesh’
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Latest News

Jeremiah King
RCB’s King decides on Glenville State to further football career
Jackie Matthews
Former WVU cornerback Matthews transfers to Mississippi State
Morgantown girls' basketball
Morgantown girls’ basketball continues to dominate
Darius Stills
Stills signs reserve/futures contract with Kansas City Chiefs