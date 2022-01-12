WVU women’s basketball hoping to extend win streak over Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers have won the last nine meeting between themselves and Texas Tech, as well as hold a six-game win streak at home, but that could change Wednesday night.

Texas Tech (8-6, 1-2) has a single Big 12 win heading into WVU Coliseum tonight while WVU has yet to secure its first conference win.

Both teams are coming off of losses; WVU dropped a home contest to Kansas State last Saturday while Tech lost in a close one to Oklahoma State the same day.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

