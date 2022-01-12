Advertisement

WVU women’s basketball hoping to extend win streak over Texas Tech

Red Raiders hold single win in conference play
Texas Tech at WVU
Texas Tech at WVU(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers have won the last nine meeting between themselves and Texas Tech, as well as hold a six-game win streak at home, but that could change Wednesday night.

Texas Tech (8-6, 1-2) has a single Big 12 win heading into WVU Coliseum tonight while WVU has yet to secure its first conference win.

Both teams are coming off of losses; WVU dropped a home contest to Kansas State last Saturday while Tech lost in a close one to Oklahoma State the same day.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

