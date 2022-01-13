COVID-19 W.Va. | 5,457 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 13, 2022, there are currently 14,817 COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 22 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,503 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 30-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Lewis County, a 58-year old male from Marshall County, a 48-year old female from Marion County, a 66-year old female from Fayette County, a 58-year old male from Randolph County, a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year old female from Tyler County, a 62-year old female from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, a 70-year old male from Monongalia County, a 62-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old male from Wetzel County, and a 69-year old female from Raleigh County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old male from Clay County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Gilmer County, and a 69-year old male from Mercer County. These deaths range from December 2021 through early January 2022.

According to WV DHHR, 12,437 cases of the Delta variant have been reported and 383 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported.

As of Thursday, 843 COVID-19 positive West Virginians, 216 have been admitted to the ICU and 138 are on ventilators.

Right now, 17 pediatric COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital. Three children have been admitted to the ICU.

352,354 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 55 percent is fully vaccinated and 349,497 West Virginians have received at booster dose.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (87), Berkeley (1,453), Boone (175), Braxton (87), Brooke (148), Cabell (914), Calhoun (45), Clay (64), Doddridge (22), Fayette (379), Gilmer (27), Grant (70), Greenbrier (294), Hampshire (148), Hancock (210), Hardy (119), Harrison (481), Jackson (96), Jefferson (742), Kanawha (1,547), Lewis (73), Lincoln (155), Logan (234), Marion (435), Marshall (274), Mason (119), McDowell (92), Mercer (432), Mineral (223), Mingo (160), Monongalia (960), Monroe (102), Morgan (127), Nicholas (93), Ohio (361), Pendleton (41), Pleasants (46), Pocahontas (28), Preston (189), Putnam (597), Raleigh (991), Randolph (200), Ritchie (34), Roane (96), Summers (83), Taylor (105), Tucker (22), Tyler (54), Upshur (142), Wayne (265), Webster (36), Wetzel (125), Wirt (32), Wood (641), Wyoming (142). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

