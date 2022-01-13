Elizabeth Robey, 75, of Buckhannon, WV, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at her home. She was born January 7, 1946, in Matatiele, South Africa, a daughter of the late James Wade and Elaine Gracelynne Minchin Phipps. On March 13, 1966, she married Alfred Robey, Jr. who survives. She is also survived by one daughter, Lisa Foster and husband Tyke of Jane Lew, WV; two grandsons, Keenan Conrad of Fairmont, WV and Tyke Foster II of Weston, WV; two granddaughters, Karli Foster of Jane Lew, WV and Tyler Foster Pope and husband Andrew of Weston and one brother, David Phipps and wife Karen of French Creek, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Arnold Phipps. In honoring Mrs. Robey’s wishes, she will be cremated. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.polingstclair.com. Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.