Elkins City Hall asking for help in finding man who escaped custody

Officials are asking people to be on the lookout for an individual who escaped from custody on Thursday.
Justin Wamsley
Justin Wamsley(Facebook: Elkins City Hall)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The man pictured, Justin Wamsley, escaped from custody at the Randolph County Magistrate Office on Randolph Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to an Elkins City Hall Facebook post.

The post says Wamsley is handcuffed and wearing a camouflage jacket.

Officials are asking for anyone who sees Wamsley to call 911.

You can view the Facebook post below.

Please ￼be on the lookout for this individual, who has just escaped from custody at the Randolph County magistrates...

Posted by Elkins City Hall on Thursday, January 13, 2022

