Gov. Justice health update: Thursday, Jan. 13

Gov. Justice provided an update on his health Thursday following his COVID-19 diagnosis on Tuesday.
Gov. Jim Justice holds a briefing about COVID-19 and the state's response.
Gov. Jim Justice holds a briefing about COVID-19 and the state's response.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice provided an update on his health Thursday following his COVID-19 diagnosis on Tuesday.

Officials said Gov. Justice continues to experience mild symptoms, but he feels much better today.

The Governor said the monoclonal antibody treatment was well received and has begun to mitigate his symptoms.

“Thankfully, I am feeling much better today,” Gov. Justice said. “I desperately want to get out of this house and back to serving our state. I am not one to lay around. I deeply appreciate everyone’s prayers and well-wishes for my family and I this week. They mean more to Cathy and I than words can convey, and we will never forget them.”

“Without question, the fact that I chose to get vaccinated and boosted saved my life, that’s all there is to it,” Gov. Justice continued. “So, now more than ever, I strongly encourage all West Virginians to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.”

