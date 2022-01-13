Advertisement

Hawks hoping to improve upon last year's state tournament showing

Return six wrestlers who placed in Huntington in 2021
University wrestling
University wrestling(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University wrestling is always looking to improve and this year is no different.

The Hawks had six wrestlers place at the 2021 state tournament in Huntington, but are hoping for even more individual and team success this year. The school placed fifth overall.

The returners include state runners-up Dom Parker and Luca Felix who are each looking for improved individual performance.

The Hawks also have a strong group of freshmen who are rising to the challenge and learning from those who came before them.

