‘It’s disturbing’: Elkins police describe the conditions an 8-year-old boy was found in

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men and a woman were arrested in Elkins Tuesday after officers said they locked a child in a cold room in addition to shocking him with a stun gun and beating him with a belt.

“Our officers were notified by a concerned citizen of an 8-year-old boy who had reached out to him by yelling through a window,” Chief Travis Bennett said.

According to a police report, the boy asked to use a man’s phone and said he had been locked inside his room and forced to go to the bathroom in a jug.

The man then relayed the information to police and officers were led to the boy’s home on 4th Street.

“Officers from the Elkins Police Department responded and conducted a welfare check,” Bennett said.

They found the male subject to be living in what I would consider deplorable conditions”

According to the criminal complaint, the boy was found in a room so cold that officers who were on the scene could see their own breath.

The 8-year-old told officers that in addition to being locked in the room, he had been beaten with a belt and stick by his parents, only fed white rice once a day and was chased by two men and shocked with a “kid taser.”

34-year-old Robert Shaw and Michelle Pelfrey, and 58-year-old Michael Pelfrey are said to be responsible and have been arrested

“It’s disturbing,” Bennett said.

Which is why he said it’s important to report anything you find suspicious because speaking up and getting officers involved could save a life.

“It’s a difficult job for police officers to walk into things like this. My message to them is if you ever question why you want to be a police officer or why you continue to do this job, a case like this is the answer,” He said. “We take somebody who is in danger, we get them out of that and we save them.”

The chief also said some signs you may notice may include bruising and markings on a child, they may avoid eye contact or be extremely quiet. Mayo Clinic shares more symptoms and signs that you can look for.

Right now Elkins Police do not have an update on the status of the child. 5 News will continue to provide any updates as we receive them.

