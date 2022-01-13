Advertisement

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

FILE - Lisa Bonet, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the...
FILE - Lisa Bonet, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram page Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, said that Momoa and his wife were parting ways.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship.

A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram page Wednesday that he and his wife were parting ways.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding (tilde)and our family is of no exception,” the post said, adding that they were announcing the split so “as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They have a son and daughter together.

Bonet, who rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby’s daughters on “The Cosby Show” and its spinoff, “A Different World,” was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
Lewis County middle school teacher arrested for battery
Robert Shaw (left), Michael Pelfrey (middle), Michelle Pelfrey (right)
Three arrested in Elkins for allegedly shocking, beating, locking child in cold room
Bryce Trippett
Morgantown man arrested for allegedly pointing stolen firearm at man
A snow plow works to clear West Main Street.
Potentially severe winter storm will impact NCWV Sunday into Monday
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says

Latest News

Clarksburg building demolition.
State Auditor tours cities for proposed demolition bill
Clarksburg building demolition.
State Demolition Project
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
Russia won’t rule out military deployment to Cuba, Venezuela
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Missing man found dead in landfill was integral in Florida marriage equality