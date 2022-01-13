Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 13, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This morning, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be in the low-30s, so it will be cool but nice outside. By the afternoon, we’re back into the mid-40s, as a weak low-pressure system moves into NCWV. However, that same system will produce cloudy skies, so it will be gray outside. By 6 PM, a few rain showers push into NCWV and stick around until the mid-evening hours. These rain showers won’t produce much, about 0.1″ at most. Any leftover rain turns into light snow showers overnight, as temperatures dip close to freezing in some locations. Most of the snowfall will be in the mountains, but we could see snow flurries in the lowlands as well. Not much snow is expected, with trace amounts in the lowlands and up to 1″ in the mountains. Still, that means slick spots on some roads. Other than that, expect lows in the low-30s and cloudy skies. In short, today will be mild, with mountain snow. By tomorrow afternoon, the system is gone, but we’re still left with cloudy skies and NW winds of 5-10 mph. This will keep temperatures in the upper-30s, so overall, expect a cool, gray afternoon. We stay cloudy but dry on Saturday, with temperatures dipping into the upper-20s, so you may want to wear something heavy. We do stay dry, however, until Sunday evening, when the northern end of a low-pressure system pushes snow into NCWV. This snow, accompanied by some rain/snow mix, will likely stick around into Monday afternoon. While we’ll likely see more than 1″ of snow from this event, as to how much after that, there is plenty of uncertainty. Still, this system will definitely have an impact on travel plans, commutes, and other things, so we’ll be watching carefully. In short, tonight will bring some light rain and snow into NCWV, tomorrow and Saturday will be cold but dry, and we could start next week with more snow.

Today: Mostly cloudy afternoon, with light winds and highs in the mild mid-40s. During the evening hours, light rain showers move into NCWV, with some areas even seeing a rain/snow mix. During the evening hours, any leftover precipitation transitions to snow. Not much rain expected, about 0.1″ at most. In short, expect a gray, mild afternoon, with some sprinkles. High: 46.

Tonight: Any leftover rain transitions to snow, as the system moves through. We get a slight break overnight, before more snow flurries come in late-overnight into the early-morning. About 1″ of snow at most in the mountains, with trace amounts of accumulation in the lowlands. Barring that, expect cloudy skies, light winds and lows in the mid-30s. Overall, it will be a cloudy night, with some rain and snow. Low: 34.

Friday: A few scattered snow showers in the morning, but by the afternoon, they leave, and we’re left with mostly cloudy skies and NNW winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s, slightly cooler than the past few days. In short, expect a gray, cool and calm afternoon. High: 39.

Saturday: Skies will be cloudy, but we should stay dry. Winds will be light and coming from the NNE, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s. Overall, expect a chilly and cloudy, but calm, day. High: 28.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.