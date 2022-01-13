Kevin Corriveau’s Thursday Evening Forecast | January 13, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone! Temperatures today reached into the mid 40s across the area, which is a little above average for mid-January. We’ve had a few rain sprinkles throughout the day, and those isolated sprinkles will continue throughout the night before changing over to flurries for the mountains. Cooler temperatures tomorrow will sustain those flurries in the mountains until the late afternoon. Snowfall totals will only be a dusting to about an inch for the entire system. The cold trend continues into Saturday, with highs only reaching the upper 20s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, all eyes are on a low-pressure system that could potentially bring ice and heavy snow to our area. Over the next few days, this system will be swinging down from the North, collecting moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, then tracking back up towards the Northeastern United States. Weather models are currently in agreement with the timing of the storm for West Virginia. The storm is looking to enter the state around noon on Sunday, and will last until Monday afternoon. Past then, light upslope snow will continue into Tuesday for the higher elevations. The storm still has time to shift before Sunday, which could cause snowfall totals to waver, but as it stands now, the lowlands could be seeing 5-8 inches, and the mountains could be seeing 10-12 inches, plus another inch or two from the lingering snow showers into Tuesday. Overall, this system will definitely cause problems on the roads throughout its duration, so if you have to be out, take extra precautions while driving. Even if the snow itself doesn’t seem heavy at the time, invisible sheets of ice can be present, causing extremely slick conditions. We’ll continue to update with more information about this storm as it comes.

Tonight: Light rain sprinkles, turning to snow showers in the mountains. Low: 31

Tomorrow: Light snow showers in the mountains; otherwise, mostly cloudy. High: 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 29

Sunday: Snow beginning around noon, becoming heavy at times. High: 38

