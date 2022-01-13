Knight signs with Battlers sprint football

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County’s Dylan Knight is headed to Philippi to continue his athletic career.

Knight had a standout senior season for the Bulldogs, amassing 100 total tackles on defense and 1,168 rushing yards and twelve touchdowns on offense.

The running back and linebacker will stick to offense for the Battlers when he joins the team next fall.

