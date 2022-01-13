Advertisement

Knight signs with Battlers sprint football

Will suit up at running back for Alderson Broaddus
Dylan Knight
Dylan Knight(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County’s Dylan Knight is headed to Philippi to continue his athletic career.

Knight had a standout senior season for the Bulldogs, amassing 100 total tackles on defense and 1,168 rushing yards and twelve touchdowns on offense.

The running back and linebacker will stick to offense for the Battlers when he joins the team next fall.

