Mon. Co. man pleads guilty to tax fraud

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man pleaded guilty to a tax charge on Wednesday, officials said.

Travis A. Harner, 42, of Morgantown, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Filing False Income Tax Return,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Ihlenfeld said Harner pleaded guilty to understating his income by more than $204,000, resulting un unpaid and due tax of more than $69,000.

Officials said the crime occurred in April 2019 in Monongalia County.

Harner is owner and operator of Talan Trucking & Excavating, LLC and Harner Construction, LLC, both in Morgantown, according to Ihlenfeld.

Ihlenfeld said Harner failed to pay the IRS more than $433,000 resulting from both businesses and his personal income taxes from 2008 to 2019.

Harner faces up to three years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000, Ihlenfeld said.

The Internal Revenue Service investigated the incident.

