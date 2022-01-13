Advertisement

Mount Clare man arrested for allegedly fleeing from officers with no headlights on

A Mount Clare man was arrested in Harrison County on Wednesday for fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle with no headlights on, officers said.
Dale Lowther
Dale Lowther(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mount Clare man was arrested in Harrison County on Wednesday for fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle with no headlights on, officers said.

Officers said they passed a vehicle matching the description of a stolen vehicle, and the man behind the wheel, identified as Dale Lowther, Jr, 41, of Mount Clare, turned off his headlights in an attempt to avoid being seen by officers.

Officers activated an emergency light in an attempt to pull over the vehicle, but Lowther continued to flee with a reckless indifference to the safety of others, according to a criminal complaint.

Lowther continued to flee from officers through a dimly lit residential neighborhood and on roads that were not lit with no headlights on, the report says.

Officers said Lowther wrecked the vehicle after approximately 1.5 miles, and Lowther was placed in custody.

Lowther has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

