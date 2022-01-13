Mountaineers secure first conference win over Texas Tech, 64-53

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer women wanted their first conference win and they muscled through a gritty Big 12 contest to get it.

Scoring was slow to start, but picked up in the second quarter. Madisen Smith dominated the court all night, totaling 15 points.

JJ Quinerly checked in and immediately made an impact, heaving in back-to-back layups to increase the Mountaineers’ lead.

Texas Tech pulled ahead in the third quarter but WVU did not allow the Lady Raiders to run away with the game, coming out on top 64-53.

WVU is back in action Saturday night at Texas at 8 p.m.

