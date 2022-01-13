Preston girls’ basketball keeping the intensity through setbacks

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - After winter break, the Preston girls’ basketball team got extended time away from the court with two games postponed due to weather to start off the year.

It’s to be expected with how weather can be in Preston County, but the girls aren’t letting this take away from their preparation and intensity.

The Knights sit at 4-3 on the season after their most recent victory over Fort Hill (Md.), 66-60.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.