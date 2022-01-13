Advertisement

Preston girls’ basketball keeping the intensity through setbacks

Games and practices postponed or canceled due to weather
Preston girls' basketball
Preston girls' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - After winter break, the Preston girls’ basketball team got extended time away from the court with two games postponed due to weather to start off the year.

It’s to be expected with how weather can be in Preston County, but the girls aren’t letting this take away from their preparation and intensity.

The Knights sit at 4-3 on the season after their most recent victory over Fort Hill (Md.), 66-60.

