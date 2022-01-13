Advertisement

Residents Trapped in Fire

Residents are safe after being trapped in their home during a structure fire.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents are safe after being trapped in their home during a structure fire.

The structure fire call came in at 4:17 this morning.

Six fire departments were on the scene, including Harrison County EMS.

All humans got out safely, but unfortunately, a dog died in the flames.

A cause is not known at this time.

