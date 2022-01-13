Residents Trapped in Fire
Residents are safe after being trapped in their home during a structure fire.
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST
The structure fire call came in at 4:17 this morning.
Six fire departments were on the scene, including Harrison County EMS.
All humans got out safely, but unfortunately, a dog died in the flames.
A cause is not known at this time.
