Shinnston woman arrested for allegedly stealing 15 checks totaling $50k

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston woman was arrested after officers said she stole 15 envelopes containing checks from a woman’s purse that totaled $50,000.

A woman wrote 15 checks totaling $50,000 into separate envelopes on Dec. 20, 2021 in her home, and her son put the envelopes in the bottom of her purse, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said the woman’s caretaker, Chrystal Tichnell, 47, was seen on video the next day going through the home without consent while the woman was in the shower.

Tichnell was observed on security cameras in the living room opening a door to the kitchen closet and moving around the woman’s purses before closing the door, the report says.

Tichnell allegedly went into the living room and opened a door, pulling out the purse the woman put all 15 checks into, and took it into the bedroom.

Officers said Tichnell closed the bedroom door with the purse for a short time, but she did not put it back before leaving the home for the rest of the night.

The report says the woman sat down on her bed after the shower to switch her items into another purse for the next day’s outing because she did not want to take 15 separate envelopes with checks out of the home.

Officers said the woman told them all 15 envelopes containing the checks were missing from the purse and could not locate them throughout the home.

Tichnell has been charged with fraud and related activity in connection with access devices.

